|
|
Sept 3, 1953 – Sept 8, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our father Victor Matthew Hoxell. Our father pursued his passion of fishing and camping to the end, spending his last few days at one of his favourite places in the world – Greenwater Lake. A place he enjoyed with his family and friends for the past 40 years. Our father Victor is predeceased by his father Anselm, mother Valma and his loving wife of over 40 years, our mother Sheila. He is survived by his 3 children; Shannon (Pia), Curtis (Daphne), Tuula (Anthony) and grandchildren Adam, Zakkary, Hunter, Brooklynn, Cable, Angelique, & Gage along with other siblings and family members. Our father cherished, loved, and was very proud of all his children and grandchildren. He will be terribly missed by all of us. Our father enjoyed his retirement years going fishing, camping, numerous lunches and dinners with family. He did so much for his family and loved spending time with all of his grandchildren. We would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Irwin and Coleen for all that they did for our father in his final moments. As per our father's wishes, cremation has already taken place. A celebration of his life will take place at the Finlandia Club at 314 Bay St on Sept 14, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
Rakkaudella muistaen ja
syvasti kaivaten.
We love you and miss you
with all our hearts.
Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com