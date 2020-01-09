|
Vicki passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Center. It wasn't cancer that tried to get her this time but it was her heart and lungs. While in hospital this December 17 she reached her 12th anniversary as a Sarcoma cancer (Terry Fox type) survivor requiring the amputation of her entire left hind quarter. This allowed her to use “One-Legged Lady” as her computer passwords, and later to give her granddaughter wheelchair rides with her granddaughter sitting in the space where Grandma's leg once was.
Vicki was born on August 24, 1938 in Rural Manitoba into the 7 children clan of William and Lena Baysarowich. She grew up in Port Arthur, attending Port Arthur Tech and took on responsibility at a young age, working at the Medical Clinic and the Port Arthur Public Utilities Commission where she met her future husband Bill. They married in June 1968 and in 1969 moved to Toronto where Bill attended Graduate School at The University of Toronto and Vicki worked at Helmetin Industrial Adhesives as Secretary to the Lab chemists. When they returned to Thunder Bay, their son Marcus was born in 1974. She dedicated her time to give their son a good upbringing and start in life. Over the years she volunteered at schools, worked at donut shops, made perogies and cabbage rolls at the two Prosvita hall kitchens, culminating in her rise to the position of Honoured Royal Lady of The Order Of The Royal Purple (Elks Hall). Vicki and Bill enjoyed many winters at their Rio Grande Valley location in Harlingen Texas. She was well known at the casino in Grand Portage and is believed to be the only player ever allowed to have their picture taken in front of a slot machine at Grand Portage.
She is survived by her husband Bill, son Marcus (Tara, Owen Sound), daughter-in-law Jennifer Covino (Tara, Owen Sound) and granddaughter Ryleigh Piper (Tara, Owen Sound), sister Julie Watson (Alberta), Mary Ann Townson (Sioux Narrows) and Elsie Hosegood (Thunder Bay) and several nieces and nephews, and special nephew Nick Baysarowich. She was predeceased by her parents William and Lena Baysarowich, and brothers Nick, Tony and Alec.
As per Vicki's wishes cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life and a Memorial will be held later in the Spring. Date and location to be announced.
THERE WILL BE BROKEN HEARTS OUT THERE FOR A WHILE BECAUSE THEY HAVE WITNESSED LOVE, COURAGE, LOYALTY, TRUSTWORTHINESS AND “NICENESS” AT SOME OF IT'S BEST. “ STILL WATERS RUN DEEP”.
