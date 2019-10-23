|
Arvella Doherty, age 76 years, of Murillo, passed away peacefully at the Transitional Care Unit at Hogarth on October 18, 2019. Arvella was born in Port Arthur on May 24,1943. She married Carl Doherty, on July 4, 1959. For many years, she took children into her care & worked as a homemaker outside the home. Arvella had a bubbly personality & always had a story to tell, she gave of her love to her family. Her talents showed through in her cooking & baking and in her love to sew, knit, crochet, macrame, paint or craft. She was the heartbeat of our family & will be sadly missed. Arvella was predeceased by her parents, Addie & Paul Vezina, a brother, Gilbert & her son, Michael. She will be sadly missed by her husband of 60 years, Carl Doherty; her children: Randy, Robin (Cindy) & Kimberly; her grandchildren: Zack (Chantelle), Kaitlyn, Sydney (Eric), Natasha (Cas), Sara (Devan) & Joey; her great-grandchildren: Jared, Hayden & Owen; her sisters: Bernadine (Martin), Alice, Adeline (Morris); her brother: Gene (Luc) & numerous nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. Special thanks to Doctors Webster, Simpson, Anthes, McCluskey & Skunta & all the nursing staff at the Thunder Bay Regional & Transitional Care Unit at Hogarth for the exceptional care during her brief battle with cancer. Special thanks to Kaitlyn for the many hours you cared for her. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service & interment of ashes will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the .Online condolences
