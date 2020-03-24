|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Victoria (Vicky) Kostiuk, announces the passing of our dear mother Nana, Baba and great grandmother on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Vicky was predeceased by her loving husband Theodore Kostiuk, her mother and father as well eleven brothers and sisters.
Mom was born in Canora Saskatchewan on December 11, 1932. She moved at a young age and met her husband. Mom was an extremely hard worker and was proud to be part owner of Vicki Ann's restaurant. After working for many years, Mom started the family in Terrace Bay, Ontario.
Vicky will be dearly missed by her children Don, Ted (Linda), Natalie ( Dan), Andy, Greg, Marianne (Wes), Steven (Lesa), Her grandchildren Kimberly (Dom), Tyler ( Katie), Kristin (Cody), Erik, Tricia (Matt), Tory (Jamie), Makenzee, Alexa and great grandchildren Mason and Ophelia as well as her brother Lawrence (Joyce), sisters Olga, Sylvia and Kathy and sister-in-laws Ann and Sharon.
Mom loved her children grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved her flowers, gardening, birdwatching and her church family events. Mom loved to bake and cook and anyone who is lucky enough to enjoy her “treasures” will tell you there was “nothing like it!”
She loved watching the kids grow and special times with them like getting fish, watching hockey, swimming and their expressions when they received special gifts (Loonie socks).
Mom's gentle, kind and thoughtful ways will hold a special place in our hearts forever.
Thanks to the team at McCausland Hospital
No service is planned at present as per Mom's wishes.
As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made in Vicky‘s memory to McCausland Hospital Terrace Bay, Terrace Bay Community Church, or the charity of your choice.