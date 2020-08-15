May 11, 1944 – August 6, 2020



Mr. Vilho Valiharju, aged 76 years passed away peacefully at his residence at Hogarth Riverview Manor on August 6, 2020. Vilho was born May 11th, 1944 in Jalas Jarvi, Finland. Vilho arrived in Port Arthur, Ontario on February 10,1964,with his wife Marketta. He worked as a bush worker for approximately 45 years where he did everything from clear cutting with a power saw, to being a mechanic, to running his own bush company that was very successful with his son Roy Valiharju Sr. His greatest joys came from spending time with his family, which included his wife Marketta, his two sons Mark and Roy, his daughter-in-law Kimberly and his two grandkids Roy Jr., and Jessica either at his home or at his family summer camp on Surprise Lake. Vilho also enjoyed going blueberry picking with his wife and his older sister Pirkko Mannikko. Vilho will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his youngest son Roy, daughter-in-law Kimberly, his grandson Roy Jr. (Christy Kerr), his granddaughter Jessica, his oldest brother Erkki, his youngest brother Hekki and his oldest sister Pirkko. Vilho was predeceased by his wife Marketta and eldest son Mark. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 in the Chapel of Sargent and Son Funeral Home, 21 North Court Street. Should you wish to attend the visitation please RSVP at this linkto get your name on the attendance list which is limited. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the PSW's and RN's at Hogarth Riverview Manor on the 5th Floor south side, for their care and compassion. As well, a big thank you to Samantha Coull at Sargent and Son Funeral Home for being so kind and a great help! As an expression of sympathy, memorials in Vilho's name can be made to the Charity of your Choice. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.