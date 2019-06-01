|
Mr. Vincenzo Catanzaro, age 96 years, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Joseph's Care Group. Vincenzo was born February 18, 1923 in Curinga, Italy. He married Giuseppina Grasso on March 19, 1959. He immigrated to Canada on April 5, 1959 and was later joined by his wife Giuseppina. Together they began a new life in Canada and raised 5 wonderful children. Vincenzo worked in construction for many years for Rino Zanette and then went on to work for United Grain Growers until his retirement in 1988. Vincenzo was not only hard working, but also a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He especially cherished special times with his grandchildren and his eyes would light up every time he saw them. He enjoyed and took pride in his garden. He also enjoyed making all his traditional favorites; wine, tomato sauce and sopressata. This always involved festive gatherings with family and friends. He was a life-long member of the Italian Cultural Center where he enjoyed socializing and playing cards. He will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Giuseppina, children: Domenic (Cathy), Paul (Maria), Felicia and Anna Maria Santorelli (Peter); grandchildren: Stasio, Olivia and Sophia; sisters Giovanna Augruso and Elisabetta Rocco, sister-in-law Nuziatina Catanzaro as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives in Canada and Italy. He was predeceased by his son Leo Catanzaro, parents Elia and Felicia Catanzaro, brother Giuseppe and sister-in-law Lucia Catanzaro, brothers Elia, Domenico and Giovanni, and sisters Felicia Ancora and Maria Concetta Lorusso. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 when family and friends will gather in St. Anthony's R.C. Church for the Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini. The entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. with a Vigil Prayer Service beginning at 3 p.m. in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street. Should friends so desire, memorial donations to the Ontario Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. On-line condolences
