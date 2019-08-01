|
|
February 16, 1965 ~
August 01, 2017
We little knew that day,
God was going to call your name.
In life we loved you dearly,
In death, we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
You did not go alone.
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you home.
You left us beautiful memories,
Your love is still our guide;
And although we cannot see you,
You are always at our side.
Our family chain is broken,
And nothing seems the same;
But as God calls us one by one,
The chain will link again.
~ Ron Tranmer
~ Deeply missed and loved
everyday by his family,
and all those he touched