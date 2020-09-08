April 20, 1925 – September 5, 2020



Mr. Vincenzo Ruberto, age 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020, in St. Joseph's Hospice, with his family by his side.Vincenzo was born on April 20,1925 in Sambiase, Catanzaro, Italy, the fourth of eight children. In 1950, he immigrated to Canada to start a new life. He worked as a Carman for Canadian Pacific Railways until his retirement in 1985.He is survived and will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 67 years, Francesca (Andricciola); his children Egidio (Melissa), Maria and Peter; grandchildren, Aaron (Heidi), Luke, Sarah (Dale) Myllyaho, and great grandchildren Nolan and Keaton Myllyaho. He is also survived by his brother Salvatore (Nina); sister-in-law Caterina Andricciola and brother-in-law Giuseppe DeFazio, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by brothers, Frank and John; sisters Giovanna, Francesca, Carmela and Rosina; brothers-in-law Jimmy Ruberto, Franceso Ruberto, Francesco Stella, Pietro Andricciola and sister-in-law Anna Ruberto.Vincenzo's family was the focus of his life and he was happiest at home spending time with them. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was passionate about winemaking, gardening and food. Vincenzo loved storytelling and his infectious humour would leave a smile on anyone he met. He lived life to the fullest and the two life philosophies he lived by were “everything's got to breath” and “everything in moderation”. He adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was especially comforted in his last few years by the dynamic duo of Nolan and Keaton, and always looked forward to pancake Mondays with them.Funeral services for the late Mr. Vincenzo Ruberto will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 with family and friends gathering in St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church for the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Father Luigi Filippini. Interment will follow in St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9, from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. in the Everest Funeral Chapel, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.Should friends so desire, donations can be made in memory of Vincenzo to Diabetes Canada, Heart and Stroke Foundation, St. Joseph's Care Group or Thunder Bay Regional Hospital.