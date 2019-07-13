|
It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of our wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend Viola Bulmer-Dufour on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at the age of 75 years.Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com
Vi was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on December 4, 1943. From there her family moved to Pearl, Ontario until they settled in Port Arthur, On. In 1952, she worked as a waitress at the Polish Legion Branch 219 and then at the LPH until her retirement in 2006.
In younger years Vi could be found at Playtime Lanes where she was a 5 pin bowler. Vi enjoyed watching the Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Maple Leafs and she enjoyed The Game Show Channel. When not watching TV, Vi was an avid fisherwoman and loved being at camp, where she could read and catch the “perfect fish”. Vi never passed up a yard sale or the occasional trip to Grand Portage Casino.
Vi is survived and will be deeply missed by her husband Mike Dufour, children: Sherry Bulmer (Matt), Ed Bulmer (Lora) and Michelle Chaykowski (Nick), grandchildren: Cody, Alexa, Brett, Mitchell, Erica and Connor as well as her sister Emily Swiderski, numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved dog Bella who would not leave her side.
She was predeceased by her parents, Anna and Peter Wynnychuk and brother-in-law Roy Swiderski Senior.
The family would like to take this opportunity to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to Dr. Davis and Aaron Medd, to the nurses at Bayshore Nursing, and an extra special thanks to Justine and Paula who had such compassion and support in her last days.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.