Passed away peacefully at the John M. Parrott Centre in Napanee, Ontario on March 30, 2020. Born in Fort William, Ontario (Thunder Bay). Predeceased by her parents George and Elizabeth Droumbolis (Barnes) and her siblings Victoria Wild, Sylvia Peckham, Mary Biggar, Kathleen Hick, Cleopatra and Marino Droumbolis as well as her niece Doreen Kerwin. Survived by brother in law Allan Hick. Beloved aunt of Jim (Gail), John, Ellen, George (Dee), Don, Jim, Sally (Kerry), Wendy (David), Steven (Vaida) as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her many friends in Napanee, Deseronto and area. Viola was a retired Captain of the Salvation Army and served in many locations in Ontario for 27 years. Many thanks to the staff at the Lennox & Addington County General Hospital, the John M. Parrott Centre and the Home Care staff who have assisted Viola and the family in many ways. A service will be held at Wartman Funeral Home Napanee Chapel at a later date as well as anOnline condolences at www.wartmanfuneralhomes.com
interment service at Wingham Cemetery in Wingham Ontario where she can be reunited with her parents. Donations in memory of Captain Droumbolis may be made to The Salvation Army, the Ontario SPCA of Lennox & Addington or the John M. Parrott Centre.