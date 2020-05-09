April 7, 1929 - April 12, 2020
Mrs. Viola Franz, age 91, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020 at the Southbridge Roseview Long Term Care Home.
Viola was born April 7, 1929 in the Port Arthur General Hospital, in Port Arthur, Ontario. She was the eldest child of Gus and Elma (Dainio) Wickstrom.
In 1946, she started her working career as a Cookee at the Brompton Company (Domtar). At Camp 75, she met her forever friend and love, Clarence Franz. They were married the following year on August 23, 1947 in Trinity United Church in Port Arthur, Ontario. They soon moved onto new adventures; living and working in Waterloo, Ontario, Port Arthur, Ontario and finally settled into the attraction of raising a family in a small northern community, Beardmore, Ontario. She was co-owner and operator of Albany River Airways, Beardmore's Propane Outlet and then semi-retired as the Beardmore Elementary School Bus driver.
Mom was an avid fisherwoman and camper. She loved nothing more than meandering down a stream or a lake in search of a speck or pickerel. We have many fond memories of her making our fishing rods from sticks and her hearty laughter when she caught the first, the biggest and the most fish in the boat. Her true passion was for her family and the camp that family and friends helped build. She never missed an opportunity to be at camp with all those she loved to create a lifetime of memories.
Viola is survived by her children, Wayne (Lorraine) Franz, Blair (Judy) Franz, Brenda Franz, Denise (Rocky) Larocque and Shelley (Guy) Gladu and many grand children and great grandchildren. All of which she loved and touched deeply. She was predeceased by her husband Clarence Franz, her brother Art Wickstrom and her parents Gus and Elma Wickstrom.
A private ceremony will be held with the family as per her wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Canada (www.parkinson.ca in her memory.
“How fortunate we are to have had someone in our life that makes saying goodbye so hard.”
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 9, 2020.