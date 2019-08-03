|
Mrs. Viola Mary DesRosiers, nee Kuczbel, age 83 years, resident of Thunder Bay passed away peacefully at TBRHSC on July 9, 2019. Born on October 11, 1935 in Fort William, she was raised and educated in Fort William and attended St. Peter's School and St. Patrick's High School. Viola especially enjoyed cooking, crafting, oil painting, travelling and camping at her favourite spot, Grand Marais, Minnesota where she met many friends. She was a long time member of St. Dominic's Church and the Slovak Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Viola is survived by her husband George, children Kevin, Kathryn (Ray), Odette (Mark), grandchildren Eric, Brent, Sara, Kyle, Kelsey and Brenan and great-granddaughter Alia, brother Cy (Donna) and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Cyril and Catherine. As per Viola's wishes, no service will be held.Online condolences
