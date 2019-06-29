|
|
Menomonee Falls, WI –Violet F (Johnson) Ludwinski, born May 18, 1922, in O'Connor, Thunder Bay, Ontario, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 24, 2019. Violet was employed as an Account Manager, Store Owner/Manager, Bookkeeper and Office Manager. Violet loved to travel; one of her favorite trips was with her children to visit her family homestead in Sweden in 2010. Violet lived in Thunder Bay and Toronto Canada; Washington D. C.; Chicago, IL; North Carolina; Gwinn, MI; and finally, in Menomonee Falls, WI. Violet is survived by four children, Jan (Linda) Ludwinski of Santa Monica, CA; Tom (Rosy) Ludwinski of La Habra, CA; Richard (Kris) Ludwinski of Fairview, TX; and Suzann (Rodney) Goodman of Menomonee Falls, WI; fifteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. Violet was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Matthew Ludwinski; parents, Eric & Victoria Johnson; son Christopher Ludwinski; and seven siblings. A small memorial will take place on July 27th in Menomonee Falls; Her ashes will be taken to Canada for interment.