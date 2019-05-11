|
On January 29, 2019, Violet Martha Krause was suddenly taken from us due to a tragic automobile accident. Born February 26, 1936 to John and Martta Salmi, Violet grew up in the Kaministiquia area during the depression. She attended Hillcrest High School in Thunder Bay and went on to become its head secretary, later working for the Board of Education at various schools until retiring in 1998. Violet met her husband Manfred in 1963, and they married in 1965. Throughout the years, Violet enjoyed being involved in the Kam community, specifically the community centre, and worked there as the Post Lady for a number of years after her retirement. She was proud of her Finnish heritage and always quick to point out the many accomplishments of the Finns. Violet was predeceased by her husband Manfred, and is survived by her sons, Kurt and Robert (Jennifer). She will be deeply missed by her extended family and friends in the community. There will be a Celebration of Life for Violet at the Kaministiquia Community Centre on May 24 at 11am, followed by interment at Dog River Cemetery.Online condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com