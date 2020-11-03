Ms. Virginia Mary Thompson, 73 years, of Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek, Ontario passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020 in Thunder Bay, Ontario at TBRHSC. Predeceased by her parents – David and Jane Thompson, brothers Andrew Thompson Sr., Ernest Thompson and sister Barbara Thompson. She is survived by children – David Thompson of Thunder Bay, Ontario and Corina Thompson, Debbie Thompson and Christopher Ruby of B.Z.A. Also survived by sisters Clara McCrady, Shirley Thompson, Jean Kuoppala (& Eino), Stephanie Thompson, Beverly Thompson (& Pete) and Theresa Guimond (& Ted) and by brother Joseph Nani and numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Resting at the BZA Community Centre in MacDiarmid where friends may call after 4 P.M. on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Prayers will be offered on Fri., Nov. 6 at 5:30 P.M. The funeral mass for Virginia Mary Thompson will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 11 A.M. with Father H. Augustynowicz officiating. Interment will be in the B.Z.A. Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.