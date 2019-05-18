|
|
Vittoria Pascolo (nee Zanella), age 91 years, a resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, May 16, 2019 in St. Joseph's Hospital, Hospice Unit.
Vittoria was born July 28, 1927 in Brezoi, Romania to parents Raffira and Candido Zanella. She lived in Brezoi for 10 years until both of her parents had passed away, forcing her to move into an orphanage in Moldova, Romania where she lived for 5-6 years. She later moved to Timisora, Romania for 3-4 years. Vittoria danced with the ballet company “Sibiu Opera Ballet” for 1-2 years until Russian communists shut it down. Following her time in the ballet, she moved to Amaro, Italy in 1951 where she met her love, Luigi Pascolo, they married on April 26, 1952.
From 1954-1957 Vittoria stayed and worked, as well as cared and raised her niece Maria Antionetta, as her sister wasn't allowed to bring her daughter with her to Switzerland where she was working. Later in 1957, she joined her husband to live in Port Arthur, Ontario.
Her passion was needlepoint and sewing clothes and costumes for dance, in particular Le Stelle Alpine Italian Dancers.
Vittoria will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Laura McRury (Thomas); grandchildren Tina Milani (Darren), Bradley Waplak (Jodie Frenette), Serena McRury (Josh Sokolowski) and Nerissa McRury (Zack Sokolowski); great grandchildren Ashley, Alysa, Jerzey, Aiden, Caelen, and one on the way in July; as well as her brother Nicolas in La Champenoise, France.
She was predeceased by her husband Luigi Pascolo; her parents; daughter Mary Waplak (Jerry); and by her sister Tony in Zurich, Switzerland.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 leaving the Harbourview Funeral Centre at 10:30 a.m. to St. Anthony's Church, 123 Hilldale Road, for the Funeral Mass to be celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini beginning at 11:00 a.m. Private family interment will follow in St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Monday evening, May 20th from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre, 499 North Cumberland Street, where the Prayer Service will begin at 7:00 p.m.
As expressions of sympathy donations to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation-Northern Cancer Fund or Caring Hearts Cat Rescue & Sanctuary would be appreciated.