Vivian Autio

Vivian Autio Obituary

Mrs. Vivian Autio (nee Drew), age 77 years, passed away on June 30, 2019 at TBRHSC with her daughter by her side. Despite her strength, sadly she was no longer longer able to fight the many ailments she faced for so long.

Vivian grew up and was educated in Hymers; later moving to Thunder Bay, where she spent her remaining years. Following her retirement from Loblaws/A&P in 2006 she volunteered at TBRHSC and was active in several community groups. Throughout her life, she enjoyed baking, crafts, gardening, cross-country skiing, camping, the outdoors, fundraising and bus trips to the US casinos.

Vivian is survived by her daughter Karen Lucas (Frank); granddaughter Ariana; brother Dorsey Drew; as well as other family.

She was predeceased in 2002 by her husband Toivo and daughter Shelly.

Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, a memorial donation dear to Vivian's heart to Wesway Respite, Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation or Hospice Northwest would be appreciated.

The family would like to thank the many caregivers who helped her. May she be at peace.


