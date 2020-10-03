Vivian M. Bates, age 94, former resident of P.R. Cook, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020 at her residence at Southbridge Roseview in Thunder Bay Ont. She was born in Fort William to Fred and Lillian Gammond in 1926. She was employed with Chapples Ltd Credit office as a secretary until her marriage to Russell Bates in 1947. Her Family and Friends were her main interest, and she and Russell enjoyed many years at their camp at Stewart Lake and winters in Arizona and Florida. She was well known and loved for her quick wit and dry humour. She was a Girl Guide Leader, and lifelong member of the United Church. She was accomplished at all aspects of needlework, including sewing, knitting, crocheting, embroidery, and weaving, and took great pride in passing on these talents to others. Viv was very devoted to being physically fit and remained physically active well into her eighties. The family wish to thank the care givers at both P.R. Cook and Roseview Manor for their excellent care of Mom, especially during these trying days of Covid 19. We would also like to give special thanks to her lifelong friends Sylvia Miller and Lenore Miller, and to Dina Banton, Mom's faithful hairdresser, friend and confidante. Vivian is survived by her three children, Bill (Jessi) of Martensville SK, Ken (Margaret) of Thunder Bay ON, and their four children, David, Robbie, Amanda (Jon), and Megan (Matt); daughter, Barbara Green (Bruce) of Eden Prairie MN, and their son William. She also has 3 great granddaughters. She will be missed by her numerous nieces and nephews. Vivian was predeceased by her parents, Fred and Lillian Gammond, husband Russell (2008), sister Irene Smith of Kingston, ON (1982), brother Norman of Thunder Bay (1988), and sister Pat Rees of Victoria, B.C. (2003). As per Vivian's wishes, there will be a service and internment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.





