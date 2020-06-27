Mrs. Vivian Florence MacLeod, age 84 years passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in St. Joseph's Hospital-Hospice Unit. Born on January 29, 1936, in Port Arthur, On to parents Bud and Ivy Moore. Vivian enjoyed playing bingo, curling, fishing and loved animals of all kinds, she especially looked forward to her trips to Hinckley with her childhood friend Grace Collins. Vivian is survived by daughter Debbie (Brian) Tetlock, Donnie (Debbie) MacLeod, Diana Spittlehouse, Cyndee MacLeod (Nathaniel), Scott (Wendy) MacLeod and daughter in law Tracey MacLeod, 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and by her brother Richard Moore. She was predeceased by her husband Richard MacLeod and son Richard MacLeod Jr. A very heartfelt thank you to all of the doctors and nurses who helped us through this difficult time at the TBRHSC and St. Joseph's Care Group. There were so many wonderful people involved way too many to mention. Thank you to Jamie Halstead, who was always there when we needed her. Vivian was a devoted mom to her 6 children and still managed to bring in 4 more Northern remote communities students. Mom was feisty and had a great sense of humour. She provided a loving home where everyone was always welcome. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in the Chapel of Sargent & Son Funeral Home, 21 N. Court Street. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Sargent & Son Funeral Home. Donations may be made in Vivian's memory to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation.



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.





