Its with great sadness we announce the Passing of Rev. Vladimir Chvets on August 15, 2020 at the age of 69. He was Born on April 5, 1951 in Ternopil, Ukraine. From a young age he knew his calling into the Service of God. Upon completion of Seminary in 1977 he was ordained priest and served in Ukraine till 1991.



Upon immigrating to Canada, he assumed the parish of Ukrainian Catholic Church of Transfiguration where he was a Devoted Priest to his parish and parishioners for nearly 30 years. He was a strong-willed man who was devoted to his church and community. His eulogy's gave strength and hope to all who met him. He loved his Family, Friends and Neighbor's and lived his life in Gods principles through his words and actions.



He leaves behind his loving wife Sofia and his two sons Bill (Sarah) and Greg (Natalia) and his Granddaughter Marta. Left to mourn his younger siblings Taras and family in USA and sister Olya and family in Ukraine as well as vast family and relatives in Ukraine, Canada and USA. He was predeceased by his parents Mykhaylo and Stephania.



Visitations and Panakhyda will be on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at 6:00 pm at the Ukrainian Catholic Church of Transfiguration 629 McIntosh St, Thunder Bay, with Funeral Services to follow on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Church of Transfiguration followed by Interment at the Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery on Arthur St.





Vichnaya Pamyat.

Eternal Memory



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.