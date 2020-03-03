|
December 8, 1935
March 1, 2020
Mr. Volmarino Wegher age 84, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. Volmarino was born December 8, 1935 in Maso Milano, Trento, Italy. He immigrated to Canada in 1956 where he married his soulmate and beloved wife Elvira of 57 years. He is survived by his loving wife Elvira, children Lena (Norm), Dennis (Leah), Tina (Craig), grandchildren Kyle, Dylan, Nicholas, Marissa, Samuel and Lucas, great-grandchildren Spencer, Kallie and Matteo. Cremation has taken place and as per the families wishes there will be no service. If friends so desire donations may be made in memory of Victor to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Heart and Stroke. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.
