It is with a heavy heart but fond memories that the family of Mr. Waino Arnold Aho announce his peaceful passing at St. Joseph's Hospice, on Friday August 7th, 2020 at the age of 76.



Waino Aho was born on December 9th, 1943 at the Port Arthur General Hospital. He grew up on a dairy farm in Conmee Township where he learned the value of hard work and dedication.



Waino and Iris met during high school and were married on July 6th, 1968.



Waino's career as a teacher for the Lakehead Public School Board lasted 34 years. After all those years he cherished running into former students and hearing their successes in life.



Waino enjoyed a wide variety of activities and hobbies which ranged from knot tying, reading, Thai Chi, Chinese cooking classes, ballroom dancing, time with The Wine Making Group and hot dog roasts at Chippewa Park with family.



He enjoyed fishing and canoeing all over North Western Ontario in a cedar strip canoe he built himself under the direct supervision of his then 3 year old daughter. He loved “solving the worlds problems” with close friends over coffee. Waino loved to laugh and enjoyed a good pun or prank. He was a proud grandpa who shared many an adventure with his beloved grandson.



Over the years, Waino and Iris travelled the globe together including (to places, not including places) places such as Australia, China, Europe, South America, and extensively throughout North America. Winters in Panama City Beach, Florida allowed opportunity to escape the cold and have new adventures.



Waino will be missed by his wife, Iris (nee Prosyk), daughter Adrienne Heward (Stephen), grandson, Harrison and older brother, Pentti Aho. He was predeceased by his parents John and Linne Aho and brothers Rauno and Paul.



Out of concern for the well being of Waino's friends, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is safe for all his cherished friends and family to gather.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.





