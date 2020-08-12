1/1
Waino Aho
1943 - 2020
It is with a heavy heart but fond memories that the family of Mr. Waino Arnold Aho announce his peaceful passing at St. Joseph's Hospice, on Friday August 7th, 2020 at the age of 76.

Waino Aho was born on December 9th, 1943 at the Port Arthur General Hospital. He grew up on a dairy farm in Conmee Township where he learned the value of hard work and dedication.

Waino and Iris met during high school and were married on July 6th, 1968.

Waino's career as a teacher for the Lakehead Public School Board lasted 34 years. After all those years he cherished running into former students and hearing their successes in life.

Waino enjoyed a wide variety of activities and hobbies which ranged from knot tying, reading, Thai Chi, Chinese cooking classes, ballroom dancing, time with The Wine Making Group and hot dog roasts at Chippewa Park with family.

He enjoyed fishing and canoeing all over North Western Ontario in a cedar strip canoe he built himself under the direct supervision of his then 3 year old daughter. He loved “solving the worlds problems” with close friends over coffee. Waino loved to laugh and enjoyed a good pun or prank. He was a proud grandpa who shared many an adventure with his beloved grandson.

Over the years, Waino and Iris travelled the globe together including (to places, not including places) places such as Australia, China, Europe, South America, and extensively throughout North America. Winters in Panama City Beach, Florida allowed opportunity to escape the cold and have new adventures.

Waino will be missed by his wife, Iris (nee Prosyk), daughter Adrienne Heward (Stephen), grandson, Harrison and older brother, Pentti Aho. He was predeceased by his parents John and Linne Aho and brothers Rauno and Paul.

Out of concern for the well being of Waino's friends, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is safe for all his cherished friends and family to gather.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.

Please sign the online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Everest Funeral Chapel
420 Gore St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6J2
807-473-1121
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
August 13, 2020
My sincerest sympathies to Iris and the family. Many warm hugsss~~
Helen Shipston
Friend
August 12, 2020
My sincere condolences to you and Adrienne, Iris . I will always remember the class trip to Jamacia I helped chaperone. He made it a good experience for all. You will always have good memories of your life with him. Sincerely a Brenda Wright
Brenda Wright
Acquaintance
August 12, 2020
I am so sad to hear this. Not only was Mr. Aho a great teacher and a friendly neighbor, he was passionate about Halloween and he gave so many kids so many memories. I have the best video of him from this past Halloween. I will miss waving hello when I saw him out in his yard. My most sincere condolences to the family.
Christa Savietto
August 12, 2020
We are so sorry and saddened to hear about your loss of Waino. He was such a nice man-caring, listening, telling stories of his adventures, and always smiling and friendly. We will remember him with fond memories. We are thinking of all of his family, especially Iris, and Adrienne and her family, at this extremely difficult time
Brian and Linda Woodbeck
Friend
August 12, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
sherry huston
Friend
August 12, 2020
Waino will be sadly missed! He was a cheerful and caring person who would always share a story and a laugh.
Our hearts go out to the family. You are in our thoughts and prayers!

Don and Chris Miller and Family
August 12, 2020
Sad to learn of Waino's passing... taken too soon. He has left a very fine host of memories all of which reflect his outstanding character.
Sincere condolences to the family.
Douglas Gould.
Douglas Gould
