More Obituaries for Waino Wilen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Waino Wilen

Waino Wilen Obituary

1926 – 2019
Mr. Waino Wilen of Thunder Bay, passed away in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Monday, July 8, 2019.  Born in Finland on May 5th, 1926 he later immigrated to Canada.  Waino was married to Eeva Wilen and had one son Leonard John Wilen surviving.  Predeceased by his parents and 3 sister and 3 brothers in Finland.  Also Waino was predeceased by his infant son.  Cremation will take place and interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens at a later date.  Arrangements in care of Jenkens Funeral Home 226 South Syndicate Ave.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca
