June 10, 1957 –April 29, 2020With deep sadness and heavy hearts, the family of Walter Bobrowski announces his passing on April 29th, 2020. Walter was born in Fort William, Ontario to John and Luba Bobrowski. Walter will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughters Sarah and Natasha, stepchildren Dawn and Tyler, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and extended family. Walter cared deeply for his family and was always there to lend a hand with a smile on his face.Walter started working at a very young age but went back to school where he graduated from Confederation College first with Stationary Engineering and then later Construction Engineering Technology. Always the entrepreneur, Walter expressed his talents as the owner and operator of Wal's Wild Walks and Waterfall Stone as well as a member of the Seafarers International Union and a long-time member of the Local 607 Labourers union (Unifor)."Wally" was very charismatic, so much so that in his youth he earned the nickname "Hollywood" and was always up for a party, hosting several at his waterfront property by Lake Superior that went down in Thunder Bay infamy as some of the best. As life moved on, Walter loved to host family gatherings both at his home and out at his camp at Trout Lake. He thoroughly enjoyed camping and ice fishing with his young daughters and their cousins at his property in Sibley where he had hoped to retire and dreamed of building a sustainable housing community. Walter loved to cook and enjoyed sharing his delicious Kapusta and decadent chocolate chip cookies with those who were lucky enough to enjoy his culinary skills. Walter was devoted to his family and friends and regularly offered his home as a temporary refuge to many in need. Sadly, after injuries due to a car accident and workplace injuries, he struggled with addiction and mental health issues.Walter was predeceased by his father John, mother Luba, brothers Christopher, Michael and Gregory, sister Valorie, brothers-in-law John and Chris, nephew Justin and other loved ones in his extended family.Cremation has taken place, and due to the current circumstances around COVID-19, a celebration of Wally's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Dew Drop Inn, Grace Place, Shelter House, Urban Abby or the RFDA would be greatly appreciated."Death leaves a heartache no one can heal;love leaves a memory no one can steal."