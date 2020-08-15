Walter Gammond

With heavy hearts the family of Walter Lyle Gammond announce his passing at Pinewood Court on August 10, 2020 at the age of 92. Walter was born in Fort William on May 3, 1928 to Ethel and Carlton Gammond. Dad's life long career was a truck driver. Beginning with McEwen Fuels, Husky Fuels, Thunder Bay Fuels delivering fuel oil to many customers. Competed in 1964 N.W.O. Truck Rodeo competitions bringing home a couple of trophies. Dad worked well into his seventies ending his career driving dump truck at Biloski's. He enjoyed working in his garage, also enjoyed spending many hours socializing at the West Thunder Community Centre (thank you all). You would see him working on his lawn in the summer making sure no dandelion was visible or in the winter no snowflake left untouched in the driveway. Walter was predeceased by is wife Dorothy, parents Ethel & Carlton Gammond, his brother Bill Gammond, brother & sister-in-law John & Donna Williams, sister-in-law Betty Perrier and Joan Albert. He is survived by his daughters Ethel Gammond (Brenda), Barb Trojan (Steve), his son Carl Gammond (Gail). Walter also leaves behind his grandchildren Barb Maguire (Pat), Melanie Gammond, Jeremiah Gammond (Lindsay), Samuel Gammond (Carla), step grandchildren Stacy Trojan, Cory Trojan and his great grandchildren Meghan, Liam, Draike, Journey, Addler and Brandon. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Walter's life will take place at a future date. Should friends so desire, donations made in the memory of Walter to your favourite charity would be appreciated.



