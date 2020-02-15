|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Walter Gregoruk, age 87 years, of Thunder Bay, ON. Walter quietly passed away in St. Joseph's Hospital after battling a brief illness. Walter was born in Thunder Bay and grew up in the bustling community of Westfort. As a young boy Walter attended Crawford Street School and then attended Teachers College in Niagara Falls, Ontario. With many accolades behind him, he rose to become the youngest Principle noted in (Fort William) Thunder Bay. Walter had many passions in his life and Quarter Horses played an extremely big part. He travelled many US states with his horses, buying and selling and meeting many "horse people" along the way that have remained friends to this day. One passion that Walter shared with his son Daniel was his Racing Pigeons. He was known as "Walter Pigeon" in the Thunder Bay Racing Pigeon Club. He and Daniel had many trips to Florida, New England, California and other various locations. Their crowning achievement was winning the prestigious 2005 Gulf Coast Classic in Tampa, Florida. Walter aka: "Wally G" was also a great Sax player and played in many bands around Thunder Bay, including, "Roy Coran's Big Band", and several local bands that needed a great, swinging Sax player ! Within these last few years Walter played with Vic Arnone at several of the Branch Legions, "The ltai Sports Bar', the annual Christmas parties at Bar Italia and many other hotspots around Thunder Bay. Everyone knew the band as "Vic and Wally G”.... Even as he lay in the hospital the board above his bed read "Wally G". Every year Walter enjoyed participating in the "Hockey Pool Draft" with the boys, which he was several years the champion. Walter was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Mary Gregoruk from Belarus, (White Russia) and sister Vera Buchik, brother-in-Law Barney and Uncle Karill Gregoruk. Walter is survived by his children Daniel (Helen), Jennifer Flontek (Glen), Tammy Bisignano (Frank), and nieces Patty Buchik and Marsha Kolinsnyk (Gene). Walter also had grandchildren, Jamie Henny, Jordan French and Emily Gregoruk. A Memorial Service will be held in honour of Walter on Sunday February 23rd from 1-4 p.m. at Bar Italia. Please feel free to tell a few stories if you have any that you would like to share. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Kidney Foundation of Canada.Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com