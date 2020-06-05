Walter Joseph Kauzlaric, aged 87 years passed away April 30, 2020 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Walter was born March 23, 1933 in Port Arthur, Ont. Having Attended Port Arthur Tech, he worked for 41 years as an engineer for the CNR, starting as a fireman on the steam engines. He was a former member and president of the Port Arthur Kinsmen Club. In the past he enjoyed "rock hounding", a little golf, and for the last 30 years spending at his "ranch" at Sunshine. Walter was predeceased by his parents Matt and Mary, brother John, sister and law Ruth, nephew Rob. He is survived by his nephews Dale and Paul (Silvia), niece Karen and their families, and by his special “lady friend” Auriel Wallace and her family. The family would like express their deep appreciation to the excellent staff in emergency and on 3C at the TBRHS. for their kind and compassionate care of Walter. If so desired, in lieu of cards and flowers, donations may be made to the Saint Joseph's Foundation, or the Dew Drop Inn.