Walter Paul (Bud) Russell, age 82, resident of Thunder Bay and area, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Wednesday, January 22nd at St. Joseph Hospice with his family at his side. Bud was born on October 4, 1937 in Fort William to Walter and Rita Russell. He started life at Trapper's Landing on Sturgeon Lake and later in the small community of Raith, where his parents owned a general store. As a teen Bud moved to Port Arthur, later joined by brother Bobby to attend Port Arthur Collegiate, where he proudly played with the Redmen football team. In his final year of high school he was accepted into the geology program at the Colorado School of Mining, however in the same year he met Janet Beebe who became the love of his life and the Colorado plan was axed. Mom and Dad married in August 1959 and started their life together living in a tent on Lake St. Joseph, with their son Reg. Dad worked nearby on a mining development project. Dad had a wide range of adventurous work experiences in the early years to make ends meet, but mining exploration was always his passion. In the 70's he worked for Lakehead University as a biology technician and in the 80's joined the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines as a claims inspector where he finished his career. In retirement Dad and Mom spent their time travelling around Canada and the US visiting family and of course spending as much time as possible at their beloved camp on Shaco Lake. Dad was passionate about the outdoors, hiking, skiing and sailing, where he met and made so many dear friends. He loved socializing, meeting new people and always had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge. He always loved a good party and will be remembered for his smile, energy and enthusiasm for life. He was predeceased by brother Reg, parents, youngest son Bradley in 1994 and then wife Janet in April 2014. After the painful loss of his beloved wife Janet, he persevered to maintain a positive outlook and love of life. Dad is survived by his children Reg (Paige) Russell, Cherie Russell (Jim Anderson) and Bev (Mike) Sherwood, brother Bob, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren as well as a very large extended family that he cared for deeply. The family would like to thank the special care provided by his physicians Dr. Trochimchuk and Dr. Miller, the staff at TBRHSC, and the St Joseph's Palliative Care Team. An interment for Bud and Janet will be held at the Stanley Hill Cemetery on Saturday, April 11th, which will be followed by a celebration of life at the Kakabeka Falls Legion. A notice will follow closer to that date. Donations in Bud's memory can be made to the Thunder Bay Parkinson's Association, the Lung Association or a charity of your choice. " Long may you Run Dad"
