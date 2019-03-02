|
It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Walter Wilhelm (Wally) Sippola on February 18, 2019 (age 94) after a very brief illness. Born on January 18, 1925 to parents Kalle and Emilia Sippola; he was the last surviving member of the 7 Current River Sippola's. Wally had two careers: 42 years at Safeway and 31 years as a happy retiree. Wally is survived and will be lovingly remembered by his wife Marion (nee Charlton) of 70 years, his children Gerry (Trina), Keith, Wayne (Shellie), Mark (Loretta), sisters-in-law Mary Sippola and Lois Warbin. Wally was a proud and loving Grandfather/Great Grandfather of Kyle, Michelle, Vincent, Peter, Alicia, Dan, Aisha, Jaxson, Cache, Jaci and Gunner as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Wally is predeceased by his parents, and siblings Bill, Weikko, Marie (Ray) Tikkanen, Sirkka (Bunny) Maley, Helmi (Allen) Brown, Wilfred (Mary Lou); daughter-in-law Lynn-Ann Sippola and in-laws Harry & Jessie Charlton, Art Charlton, Ted & Clarice Charlton, Tom Warbin. As per his wishes, no service will be held. As expression of sympathy, donations can be made to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB). A Private Family gathering will take place at a later date. Online condolences
