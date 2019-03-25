|
It is with great sorrow that the family of Wanda Knough announces her passing on Thursday, March 21st, 2019. She passed away peacefully, at the age of 73, with her family by her side at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
Wanda was born on January 29th, 1946 to Jozef and Stephania (Stella) Grudzien and lived most of her life in Thunder Bay. On April 30th, 1966 she married Gary Knough and they were lucky to spend 52 memorable years together.
Anyone close to Wanda knew family was always the most important thing to her. Her grandchildren, Kelsey and Matthew, held a very special place in her heart. She was very proud of their accomplishments and enjoyed nothing more than spending time together with both of them.
Wanda enjoyed cooking and entertaining. Her family always looked forward to any meal she prepared. She was a kind, caring, and devoted woman who was always there for her family, no matter what they needed. Her love and support will be forever appreciated and remembered, as well as the many wonderful memories she helped create.
Wanda will be forever missed by her husband Gary, daughter Lisa (Ron), grandchildren Kelsey Knough and Matthew Knough (Creanne), sister Donna Alberts, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Rick and Betsy Knough, niece Carys Sabaz, nephew Kevin Knough (Jackie), as well as several other family members.
Wanda was predeceased by her father Jozef Grudzien, mother Stephania (Stella) Grudzien, father-in-law Fred Knough and mother-in-law Kathleen Knough.
Wanda's kindness, generosity, and wisdom will not be forgotten by those who were privileged to know her and be loved by her. She remains in our hearts forever. She is at peace in eternity.
A special thank you to Dr. Silvchak, Dr. Miller, Dr. Mozzon, Dr. Johnsen, and the nursing staff of 2C.
Following Wanda's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a private family interment at a later date.
As expressions of sympathy, donations to a charity of your choice would be great appreciated.
