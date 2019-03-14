|
August 20, 1953 - March 2, 2019
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our loving wife and
mother at the Wilson Memorial General Hospital on March 2, 2019 at the age
of 65. She especially loved her role as Nana. She is survived by her
husband, Bernard of 47 years. Loving mother to Nicole (Andre) Pelletier of
Echo Lake and Terry (Theresa) Levesque of Barrie. Proud nana to Austin,
Jordyn (Kyle), Brooklyn and Justin and great-Nana to baby Krew. And devoted
fur baby, Winston. She leaves behind her loving siblings, Linda Finlayson,
Katherine Salmonson and Brian Finlayson and many nieces, nephews, cousins,
uncle Roy and aunt Lillian. She looked forward to spending time at Wabikoba
Lake and passionately making all sorts of traditional crafts. A special
thank you goes to the caring and compassionate staff and Dr Zelek at WMGH
for the years of support given to Wanda and her family. Thank you to Paramed
Home Health team (with special acknowledgement to Dawn Brown) for the hours
of care they provided. At her request, cremation has taken place and a
beautiful traditional service was held at her home on March 5. With Special
thanks to David and Carol Desmoulin for the touching service.
