Wanda Louise Levesque

Wanda Louise Levesque Obituary

August 20, 1953 - March 2, 2019


It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our loving wife and


mother at the Wilson Memorial General Hospital on March 2, 2019 at the age


of 65. She especially loved her role as Nana. She is survived by her


husband, Bernard of 47 years. Loving mother to Nicole (Andre) Pelletier of


Echo Lake and Terry (Theresa) Levesque of Barrie. Proud nana to Austin,


Jordyn (Kyle), Brooklyn and Justin and great-Nana to baby Krew. And devoted


fur baby, Winston. She leaves behind her loving siblings, Linda Finlayson,


Katherine Salmonson and Brian Finlayson and many nieces, nephews, cousins,


uncle Roy and aunt Lillian. She looked forward to spending time at Wabikoba


Lake and passionately making all sorts of traditional crafts. A special


thank you goes to the caring and compassionate staff and Dr Zelek at WMGH


for the years of support given to Wanda and her family. Thank you to Paramed


Home Health team (with special acknowledgement to Dawn Brown) for the hours


of care they provided. At her request, cremation has taken place and a


beautiful traditional service was held at her home on March 5. With Special


thanks to David and Carol Desmoulin for the touching service.



