It is with deep sadness that the family of Wanda Niewiero, age 76, announce her passing after a courageous battle with cancer. Wanda passed away peacefully with her family at her side. She was born in Radun, Poland on March 12, 1943. Wanda met the love of her life Stan and they married on July 17, 1965 in Poland. The two of them immigrated to Canada, where they had two sons, Tom and Richard whom she was very proud of. Wanda worked at Hogarth Westmount until she retired. Tom and Penny married in 2000 and Wanda always considered her the daughter that Wanda never had. In 2003 the second love of Wanda's life, her sunshine her granddaughter Taya was born. Wanda enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her ‘sunshine'. Wanda was a devoted member of St. Casimir's Church. In her off time, she enjoyed travelling, gardening, reading, watching movies, and going to the casino both here and in the United States. Wanda was a devoted, loving, caring, and supportive woman who would do anything for anyone. During the last years of her life, Wanda took care of her husband Stan. Now it is her turn to rest and be taken care of. We love and will forever miss you, our sunshine babcia, our sioneczko.
Left to lovingly remember Wanda is her husband Stan of almost 54 years, son Tom, daughter-in-law Penny, and her beloved granddaughter Taya, son Richard (Diana), sister Danuita (Staszek) from Poland, as well as numerous nephews, cousins, and great friends. She is predeceased by her parents Józefa and Stanislaw, and sister Helena. Prayers will be held at the Blake Funeral Chapel on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. with visitation one-hour prior. Funeral service will be held at St. Casimir's Church on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m with visitation an hour prior. Interment will follow in St. Andrew's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to the .
Wanda Niewiero will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
