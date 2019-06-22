|
|
Surely goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life and I will dwell in the house of the Lord, forever” Psalm 23:6And with your final heartbeat,
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Ward Edmund Sauder age 56, on June 18, 2019.
Ward was born in Winnipeg Manitoba to Walter and Sheilagh Sauder (nee Wood) on June 1, 1963.
Ward moved to Fort William with his family and then to Rossyln Village where he attended Rossyln Village Public School and then Selkirk Collegiate and Vocational Institute.
Dad taught Ward to weld at an early age, and Ward joined the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 628. Ward worked out of the union hall for his entire career as a welder for over thirty years, most recently at the Resolute Mill in Thunder Bay, for Venshore Mechanical.
Ward was a kind, giving and gentle man with a big heart and beautiful soul. As a young boy he played hockey and went on to referee with the Rural Minor Hockey Association. Many summers were spent working in the family garden where we would pick and sell vegetables. He loved animals, riding his motorcycle or driving the Mustang, and tinkering - usually with some sort of project on the go.
Ward is survived by his sister Susan Mitchell (Greg), Melissa Koshowski and Robin Fawcett, brother Scott Sauder (Lori), Nicholas, Megan and Shannon and sister Melanie Tempelman (Brian), Matthew. Uncles Harvey Sauder (Flo), Ross Knowles and numerous cousins. Ward was predeceased by his parents Walter (2014) and Sheilagh (2006), Uncles and Aunts: Donna Wood, Bernice Knowles, Evelyn and Art Knutt, Calvin and Norma Wood, Mel Wood
A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation
Kiss the world goodbye,
Then go in peace, and laugh on Glory's side...and
Fly to Jesus, Fly to Jesus, Fly to Jesus and live