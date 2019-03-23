|
Mr. Wayne Comrie, age 76 years, passed away peacefully in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
Wayne was born in Bracebridge, Ontario on April 21, 1942. He met Sharon McBride and they were married on September 28, 1963, spending 50 happy years together before Sharon passed. He is back with his beloved wife again.
Wayne started working at a young age. He worked logging with his Dad and was charged with looking after the horses. Wayne then worked as a mechanic at various garages and bush camps. He enjoyed camping and travelling, however Wayne's greatest joy was spending time with family, especially his granddaughters.
Wayne is survived by his daughter Suzanne (Bob) Mills and son Keith; granddaughters Kaelyn and Madisen; brother Floyd (Judy) and sister Marion as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was predeceased by his wife Sharon; parents John and Lelia Comrie and his brother Burt.
As per Wayne's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 11:00am until 1:00pm in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. Interment will follow in Mountainview Cemetery.
Should friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations made in memory of Wayne to the Cancer Care Centre at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre would be greatly appreciated.
