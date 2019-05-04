|
|
Mr. Wayne Comrie, age 76 years, passed away peacefully in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 11:00am until 1:00pm in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. Interment will follow in Mountainview Cemetery.
Should friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations made in memory of Wayne to the Cancer Care Centre at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre would be greatly appreciated.
