It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of beloved father, grandfather, and brother, Wayne Robert Groulx on April 4, 2020, after an unexpected accident. Wayne was born on June 30, 1957 in St. Boniface, Manitoba to Leonard and Jean Groulx. He grew up on Redwood Street and attended Northwood High School. His expertise was mining and mechanics and he spent years working both at Bombardier as well as mining companies based in Northwestern Ontario. He is survived by his children Kyle and Kristy, siblings Cam Groulx, Terry Groulx, Cindy Groulx, and Wanda Major (Randy), and grandchildren Maxwell and Abigail Ingram. Wayne was a devoted father and husband who lived for the time he spent with his wife Renee and the whole family. He was fond of adrenaline and extreme sports, with a lifelong passion for racing and martial arts. He was the perennial handyman who never found a problem he couldn't solve (or at least would never admit to it!). He had a wide range of friends, in particular lifelong friends Jeff Ginter and Terry Coursolle where many memories were made in his garage playing games and reminiscing. He loved animals, particularly his dog Rebyl, and later his faithful cat Jynx. Wayne will be sorely missed for his sense of humour, fun spirit, loyalty to his friends, devotion to his family, positive attitude, and integrity as a human being. He will be reunited with his wife Renee in the afterlife. The family would like to thank all those who knew and supported Wayne, were a friend or confidant, and who made an impact on his life. Cremation has already taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place amongst family and friends at a later date. As expressions of sympathy dad would want you to hug those close to you as to him family was most important in life. Online condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com
"Moments after our talk that afternoon we realized the path ended too soon.
Not long enough to hold his hand this amazing person this loving man"