August 24 1947- November 22, 2019
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Wayne Isamu Taniwa. Wayne passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019 at Thunder Bay Regional Heath Sciences Centre with his family by his side.
Wayne was born and raised in Fort William and spent his entire life living in the community. He owned and operated his own commercial painting business, Payless Painting, which he operated for 30 years. Wayne excelled in cue sports, holding the highest run at the 55 plus Centre. In addition to playing pool, he enjoyed hockey, playing guitar, and spending the holidays around his family. He was highly respected and loved by many.
Wayne is survived by his beloved sisters Susan Squier (Jim) and Norma Chopp; brothers Stan Sr., Norman, Ray (Denise) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his mother Dorothy Matsue (Hikida), father Norman Sr., brother Ken and brother-in-law David Chopp Sr. Wayne was also predeceased by the love of his life, Linda Aylward.
The family of Wayne would like to give thanks to all of the staff at the hospital with a special thanks to Dr. Long. A huge thank you also goes out to his niece Debbie Larocque for the patience and care.
Cremation has taken place. Family and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Life to honour Wayne on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Columbus Centre, 301 South May Street, from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m.