It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Wayne Thomas McGovern at the age of 62. Our beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend suddenly passed away in the early morning of Thursday, October 29, 2020 due to heart complications. Born and raised in Thunder Bay, Wayne was a huge sports fan. He loved hockey, playing darts, and also loved building model cars. Wayne will be dearly missed, and will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Rachel, son-in-law Charlie, grandchildren Miles and Elliot, and son Matt. Wayne is also survived by his mother Ellen, his siblings Linda, Leonard, Betty (Frank), Brenda (Bob), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, his best friend Darlene, and many other loving friends. Wayne was predeceased by his father Matthew, his sister Jeannie, and brother-in-law Jack. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date to remember the life of Wayne.



Wayne McGovern will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.





