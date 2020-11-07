

August 1, 1950 –

November 1, 2020



Wendy, Mom, Grandma – You will always be in our hearts

and be forever loved and remembered.



It is with broken hearts and extreme sadness that we inform you of the sudden passing of our caring wife, mother, and grandmother, Wendy Richard on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 70 years old.Wendy will be lovingly and forever remembered by her husband of 50 years and best friend, Edward, their children Christina, Jeff (Maeghan), and Pamela, and their three beautiful granddaughters, Hailey, Quinn and Kennedy. Wendy is survived by several siblings and in-laws and is preceded in death by her parents.Wendy was the most generous, thoughtful, kind person you would have the fortune to meet. Family meant everything to her; she would go to any length to help and support her children and grandchildren. She was often described as having the “patience of a saint”, and her strength was admired by everyone. Wendy will be greatly missed by all who knew her.Wendy never liked being the center of attention and would rather give than receive, so per her wishes there will be no funeral services. Those wishing to honour Wendy's life can make a donation in her name to Caring Hearts Cat Rescue or an animal rescue of your choice.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.