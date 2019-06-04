|
Werner Gunther Langer, age 86 years, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, finally ending his struggle with Parkinson's Disease.
Werner was born and educated in Germany, he emigrated to Canada in 1957. He Married Sue in 1962 and they lived in the Toronto/Mississauga area until 1972 when they came to Thunder Bay. A highly skilled cabinet-maker, Werner worked in Germany and Toronto for various furniture and piano companies including Heinzmann and Mason & Risch until changing careers and becoming a woodworking teacher. Together, their family settled in Thunder Bay where Werner taught at Selkirk Collegiate and Vocational Institute until its closing and then at Churchill High School until his retirement in 1993. His enjoyment in life was his family, his workshop and garden and target shooting with the Lake Superior Pistol Club.
Survived and sadly missed by his wife of 56 years, Sue; daughter, Diane (Ajax, ON); son, Andrew (Ottawa, ON) and friends from the Selkirk and Churchill school families.
Predeceased by his parents and brother.
We would like to express our deepest appreciation to Dr.'s Allison and Malik for their excellent care over the years and to Dr. Janhunen while Werner was in Pinewood Court. As well, we would like to express our sincere gratefulness to the staff of Wesway, Superior Elder Care, Superior Foot Care and the staff of the Kingfisher Unit at Pinewood Court for their care and support in the latter years of Werner's life. You are all so very much appreciated.
Honouring Werner's wishes there will be no formal service. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will take place at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 223 N. May Street at Cameron.
If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wesway, Lifewater Canada or the thunder Bay and District Humane Society.
