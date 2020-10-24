Mr. Wesley Joseph Bell age 69 years, resident of Thunder Bay passed away peacefully at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on September 26, 2020. He was raised and educated in Thunder Bay. As an adult he worked as a hunting and fishing guide and later for Acklands Grainger and Bumper to Bumper, retiring due to poor health after many years of service. Wesley was an expert craftsman and woodworker. He created many lasting works of art that have lasted decades. He enjoyed the outdoors above all and spent all the time he could at his camp. Wesley is survived by a niece Nikki Bell (daughter McKenna), and numerous other nieces and nephews, by long-time former partner Susan Renaud and sons Chris and Clint Hamilton and families. Wes was an integral part of our family. He is also survived by his best friend Gordon McMurtry and many others. Mr. Bell was predeceased by parents Walter and Yvette Bell and three brothers, Lorne, Bob, and Rodney Bell. Cremation has taken place and interment will take place at a later date. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.





