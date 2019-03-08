|
|
Mrs. Wiesje (Dutchie) O'Kroneg (nee Timmermans), age 96 years, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, Monday, March 4, 2019. Wiesje's Creed - Opportunity
Wiesje was born on July 7, 1922 in DenBosch, Holland. She lived and worked in DenBosch, until she met and married Martin O'Kroneg November 28, 1945. She moved to Atikokan, where she dedicated her life to her two boys Ted and John and worked along side Martin in their businesses that of which were Martin's Men's and Ladies Wear, Atikokan Sports Centre and a pool room from 1939 to 1975. They also had a family camp on Crystal Lake from 1954 until around 2000; this was a place for Wiesje to be with family and friends and have her cherished roses. Wiesje and Martin moved to Thunder Bay In 1975 after selling the businesses. She loved sharing her stories about her move from Holland to Canada; this was a great pride of hers. She will be missed.
Wiesje is survived by sons Ted and John (Mary Jo); granddaughters Keri and Tracy (Geoff) and great grandson Ryan. Numerous nieces, nephews and other family also survive in Holland.
She was predeceased by her beloved Martin in 2005; and loving daughter-in-law Barbara O'Kroneg 2018; her parents, two sisters and a brother.
As per Dutchie wishes funeral services will be postponed until Summer of 2019. Interment to follow in Atikokan at a later date. Donations in Wiesje's name may be made to the Thunder Bay Humane Society, as she was a true patron to animals.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at St. Joseph's Hospital Palliative Care; a special thanks to Dr. Allison a lifelong doctor and friend; and to all the friends who helped and cared for mom over he last 20 or so years.
I shall pass through this world but once, any good therefore
that I can do or any kindness that I can show to any
human being, let me do it now. Let me not defer or neglect it,
for I shall not pass this way again.