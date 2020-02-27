|
Mr. William (Bill) Alexander Brown, 93 years, of Red Rock, Ontario, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital, Nipigon. Bill was born in Fort William, Ontario. After serving in the Navy in WWII, he moved to Red Rock in 1946 where he met his wife Lorna and where he has resided since. Bill worked for Domtar Ltd. in the Steam Plant until he retired in 1986. He enjoyed woodworking, playing bridge, reading and driving (to and from coffee shops). Predeceased by his wife of fifty-seven years Lorna (nee Edwards), by their son Jeffrey, by his parents – Annie (Margaret) and William Brown, and by all of his siblings. He is survived by his children – Jennifer and Joel (Kim), by his grandchildren – Rachael (Jesse) and Zane (Kerri), by great grandchildren – Morgan and Audrey and by his sister-in-law Vida (Stan). Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives as well as many coffee friends also survive. According to Bill‘s wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.