Gently, like the man he was, in the absence of pain, William fell asleep in death at his home on August 20, 2020. Fondly known as “Bill”…was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on November 15, 1931 to the late Harry Lee and Margaret May (nee York); the youngest of 4 siblings and the only boy. Dedicated, loving husband to Angela Anne (nee Korbyck) and adoring father to Kirsten Lauren (Bill Porteous). Brother to Echo Marion, Dorothy Cosette, Chelita Lee and Lanore Lee. He will be sorely missed by his sisters, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends all over the world. Bill met his sweetheart Angela in 1963; they eloped and were married on January 10, 1966 in Sayre, Oklahoma. As referenced by a dear friend, their relationship was “tighter than a knot.” Their only child Kirsten was born in 1969, “the apple of her father's eye.” Bill began his professional career with Nor-Shore Ready Mix, then on to Sir Alexander Gibb & Partners, Ontario Hydro, the Ontario Department of Highways and Permanent Transit Mix Concrete Plant. In 1964 he joined the team at W.L. Wardrop & Associates Ltd, a decision that would later change his life and lead him down paths unimaginable. He acquired a Certified Engineering Technician (C.E.T.) designation in 1974 and remained an active member of the Ontario Association of Certified Engineering Technicians and Technologists (OACETT). In 1976, Bill took his family to Bolgatanga, Ghana, West Africa, contracted by Wardrop Engineering Inc. as the Resident Superintendent of Construction, along with the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA) on a project for the Ghana Upper Region Water Supply Project (GWSC), the most comprehensive Hand Pump Test Program in the field at that time. In 1983, the Lobb family left for Sokoto, Nigeria. Bill, in the capacity of Resident Inspector, Contract Administrator and Senior Drilling Inspector for the Sokoto Agricultural Development Project (SADP), inspected more than 500 boreholes drilled for potable water. The experience of living and working overseas forever changed Bill's disposition as it related to life and people; he lived to the fullest and his secular accomplishments made a great difference to a large population in Africa. Bill was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on March 18, 1973. The strength and joy of his faith carried him through to his last breath. According to the Bible Book of Job, the Almighty holds Bill in his memory. At the Kingdom Hall on Oliver Road in Thunder Bay, he was involved in the construction of the facility, assisting specifically with the foundation, compaction, concrete rebar and pour. Bill enjoyed travelling, experiencing different cultures around the globe, tennis, socializing and gadgets of any kind…but most of all, time spent with Angela and Kirsten, especially at the Lakeshore property. Those “baby blues” of his, that mischievous smile with one raised eyebrow as though as he up to something, or that smirk when he was about to tell a joke…his facial expressions were priceless and those mannerisms are in our everlasting memories. We wish to express our gratitude for those in the Compassionate Care and Commitment areas. Special thanks to Dr. Kevin Miller and those medical personnel specific to Bill's care throughout the years, the ParaMed team, PSWs at VON, LHIN, Stroke Program Co-Ordinators, Partners in Rehab, Wesway, Care Partners, and any we may have inadvertently missed. To our brothers and sisters, family members and many friends…we are extremely grateful for the continuous love and support.