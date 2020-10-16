March 2, 1924 –
Port Arthur, Ontario
October 11, 2020 –
Calgary, Alberta
William Arthur MacDonnell of Calgary, AB, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the age of 96 years. William served in the Royal Canadian Air Force. He retired after thirty years of exemplary service from the Thunder Bay Police Department. William is survived by his daughter Corine Armstrong, and his brother Lawrence (Lydia) MacDonnell of Victoria, BC. He was predeceased by his loving wife of sixty-nine years Olga. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on William's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com
. In living memory of William MacDonnell, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area.