1/
William Arthur MacDonnell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


March 2, 1924 –
Port Arthur, Ontario

October 11, 2020 –
Calgary, Alberta

William Arthur MacDonnell of Calgary, AB, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the age of 96 years. William served in the Royal Canadian Air Force. He retired after thirty years of exemplary service from the Thunder Bay Police Department. William is survived by his daughter Corine Armstrong, and his brother Lawrence (Lydia) MacDonnell of Victoria, BC. He was predeceased by his loving wife of sixty-nine years Olga. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on William's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com. In living memory of William MacDonnell, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved