|
|
William (Bill) Boquist died on October 1, 2019, following a long and adventurous life. He was 94.
Born on August 3 1925 in Kenora Ontario, he and his good friend Joe Sneznezik were the first 2 boys from the wrong side of the tracks to graduate high school. After serving his country in the Navy during WWII Bill went to the University of Toronto graduating with a science degree. He chose teaching as his career and education was a life long passion. After marrying Muriel MacKinnon he returned to the Northwestern Ontario he loved.
While Bill spent the bulk of his career as principal at Hillcrest High, he also taught at Port Arthur Technical School, Lakehead High School, finishing his Canadian career at Selkirk. He loved the interaction with students and was a loved and admired teacher and principal. After a brief retirement he pursued a lifelong dream and went to Africa to work for World University Services of Canada as an advisor to the Ministry of Education in Lesotho.
Bill was a fabled coach. He and his good friend Matt Vukovich coached championship football People who teach together, coach together and camp together remain friends and family. A man of wit and wisdom, he enjoyed an adventurous life, learning to scuba-dive and taking flying lessons later in life. But he also loved the quiet life at home with his family and the camp he and his beloved Muriel built on Dog Lake.
Bill is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and daughter-in-law Marie of Thunder Bay; daughter and grand daughter Anna Marie and MacKinnon of Sweden; son John of Toronto and six grandchildren and their spouses, (Billy & Jenny Boquist, Brooke Boquist, Andrea & Nolan Raynak, Marinna & John Read, Amanda and Zack Prete) and six great grandchildren and long time companion Celie Agostino, sister Daphne and her family and sister-in-law Joyce Cooper and her family..
Bill was preceded in death by the love of his life Muriel and his son Jamie and sister Shirley.
Very special thanks to Pioneer Ridge for all the spectacular care and love they gave to Bill.
A memorial will take place at 1pm on Friday Oct. 4 at the Sargent and Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bill's life. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday evening (TONIGHT) from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Our Kids Count. Bill Boquist will be interred later in a private ceremony. On-line condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com