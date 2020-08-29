Bill passed away peacefully at Hogarth Riverview Manor on Thursday August 20, 2020 in his 82nd year.



Beloved son of Esther Jane (Boyd) Smith and Albert Porter Smith, he shared his July 3rd birthday with his grandfather James Boyd. Bill was the youngest of 5 children and was pre-deceased by sisters Marion and Mina, and brother Jim. He is survived by his sister Joan and brother-in-law Robert Knott, and nieces and nephews in Saskatchewan, Ontario and Arizona. Bill was a long-time employee of Saskatchewan Pool Elevators, an outdoorsman, avid fisherman, great cribbage player and strong, all-round gentleman.



After becoming a resident of Grandview Lodge, he was introduced to Brian and Wendy Vistorino, who became faithful visitors and friends. They added a spark to his life with their joy and enthusiasm.



After the closing of Grandview Lodge, Bill moved to Hogarth Riverview Manor. Many of the residents and nurses moved there as well, and were familiar faces at Hogarth.



Special heart-felt thanks to the wonderful, caring staff at Hogarth; to St Paul's Church and the Venerable Deborah Kraft who was there through thick and thin; to the Chaplain Steve Robertson who, in Bill's time of need, was there to comfort and befriend him, playing Bill's favourite hymn “Abide with Me” and the encouraging hymn “Jesus Loves Me-This I Know”; and to nurse Debbie who was there at his passing and communicated so well to our family.



Cremation has occurred but no service will be held at this time.