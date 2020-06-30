Sadly, on June 3, 2020, William Bruce MacKay passed away with the grace of God, peace of heart and mind, and no doubt a triumphant return to favourite fishing spots, a glimmer in his eye.



By nature, Bill was tender, kind, sensitive and especially funny. These qualities endeared him to his family and friends. His zest for life bubbled up and spilled over to those around him. Bill's trademark wit and sarcasm filled all our lives with unforgettable memories of laughter and love. To his buddies around the cardtable he was chided for overcooking his appetizers, his love of McKellar confectionary sliders, his embellished fishing stories, camping trips and his passion for music.



As great as life is, every life is defined by challenges. Juvenile Diabetes taught Bill to be tough, disciplined and fiercely independent. Undaunted and with unconquerable spirit Bill focused on each challenge given to him. After losing his leg he was bragging that he was the fastest one-legged, nearly blind man on crutches. His energy during rehab was fuelled by the many cups of coffee brought by family and friends.



Bill's own passion for life was contagious. As a young man he had enjoyed a variety of sports which encouraged his interest in keeping up with the latest sports events. He was happy to discuss these and politics on weekly calls from his brother Rob. Going for lunch or coffee was a special treat. Next best was serving up 'caps' from his very well-used cappuccino machine. To Bill, family and friendships were very important. He was known as "Uncle Bill" to his three nephews Rob, Jeff and Brad...and also to their children and to his friends' children. Bill loved to keep up with everything going on in all of their lives. Bill's life was expanded and made much fuller by the loving care and attention from his three nephews and for which he will be eternally grateful.



Closest to Bill's heart were trips to camp. At Ignace, there was family, great food, lots of laughs, bonfires and good times. Bill reveled in the midst. And best of all was the catching of pickerel, which Bill took very seriously. He was not one to be out-fished! He enjoyed sharing in the fishing stories told and re-told every year.



Bill has left his family and friends with many unforgettable memories. We are proud of the example he set, living life driven by determination and hope. We are thankful for his unifying upbeat personality that kept family and friends up-to-date with one another. So the light of Bill's life keeps shining as thus we wish him forever luck in his favourite fishing holes at Ignace and beyond.



A private family gathering will take place at a later date. If friends so desire a donation to the Juvenile Diabetic Research Foundation would be appreciated.