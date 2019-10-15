|
|
After a courageous battle with cancer William Clifford Nord passed away peacefully, with his family at his side on October 11th 2019 at the age of 70. Cliff was born in Geraldton on December 29th 1948 and spent the majority of his life in the Greenstone area. Cliff had many careers over the years and made numerous friends, some may remember him from his time in the logging industry or as a fellow student at the Lakehead University of which he graduated with a Bachelor of Honors going on to teach for many years at the Johnny Therreault Memorial School in Aroland. In the last few years Cliff enjoyed his time working with the Greenstone Association of Community Living and engaging at his passion for outdoor activities. He will be most fondly remembered as "Farmer Nord". Spending his time tending to the family farm at the end of Mckenzie Street East.
Cliff is the beloved husband to his wife of 51 years Mary-Ann. Cherished father of his children Lisa Del Bianco (David Del Bianco), Clifford Nord junior (Sabrina Nord), James Nord (Shelly Stanert), Joanne Nord (Thomas Robbins). A doting Grandfather to Stephanie Lebel (Remi Lebel), Caitlin Del Bianco, Mitchell Nord, Bree-Anne Nord (f: Michael Halliday) and Julienne Nord. Cliff is survived by his siblings Ann Wilson, Grace Cyr (Mike Cyr), Joyce Cossette (Roland Cossette), Leslie Nord, In-laws Raymond and Alice Sasines, John Metansinine (Mary) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Cliff is pre-deceased by his parents Alma and Ernest Nord, Stepfather Cyril Blais, his brother Alexander Nord, his father-in-law Frank Sasines, his mother-in-law Marie Sasines as well as his brother-in-law Joe Wilson.
Family and friends are invited to visit Fawcett Funeral Home on Tuesday October 15th from 7:00PM to 9:00PM. The funeral ceremony will be held at St. Theresa's RC Church on Wednesday October 16th at 11:00AM.