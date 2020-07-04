1/1
William Craig Leadbeater
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

In loving memory of William Craig Leadbeater, who passed away on June 27th, 2020, at age 67, after a short illness at his residence. Craig was born in Niagara Falls. He moved to Sioux lookout in his teens, where he grew up; then moved to Thunder Bay to spend a few years with his parents. Craig enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and going for his daily walk to McFee's for a beer with his friends. Craig worked for many years for CNR, then in construction. Craig was predeceased by his parents Warren and Marjorie and niece Chrystal. Craig is survived by his wife Carolyn, sons Stephen and James of Kelowna BC, grandchildren Chase and Austin, his brothers Barry (Dora) and John (Della) of Thunder Bay, niece Jenny and nephew Paul of Thunder Bay, many cousins and great relations. Craig will be dearly missed. Services to be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Bethammi Nursing Home for all their compassion and help.

Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved